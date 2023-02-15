Inflation Rate Drops Marginally

The inflation rate in Ghana has dropped marginally from 54.1 percent in December in 2022 to 53.6 percent in January 2023, the Ghana Statistical Service announced on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

However, food inflation went up to 61.0 percent in January 2023, from 59.7 percent recorded in December 2022 whereas non-food inflation declined to 47.9 percent in January 2023, from 49.9 percent recorded in December 2022.

For the first time in several months, transport inflation is due to the reduction in fuel prices during the period. Prices of non-food items also declined during the period.

Per the figures, five divisions registered inflation higher than the national average.

They are Furnishings, household equipment (71.7%); Housing, water, electricity, gas and other (71.1%); Transport (68.8%); Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous services (63.1%) and Food and non-alcoholic beverages (61.0%).

