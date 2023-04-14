Inna Patty Wins African Women Award In Ethiopia

Inna Patty displaying her award and certificate

Miss Ghana 2004 and the current CEO of Miss Ghana organisation, Inna Patty has been honoured at the 2023 edition of the African Women Award in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The boss of Exclusive Events Ghana is among several other women who were honoured at the award ceremony held on March 31, 2023.

She won the overall African Woman Achiever in the “CSR Consultant category of the 2023 African Women Awards, placing her ahead of many women achievers.

The African Women Award held at the Sheraton Addis was part of a three-day conference from March 28 to March 31, 2023, under the theme: ‘The Role Of Women In Business In Propelling Africa’s Socio-Economic Renaissance.’

Organised by the Business Executive, the award ceremony recognizes women from all across Africa who have been outstanding in their professional activities and have positively impacted their respective communities.

Inna stood tall in her category.

She is passionate about social intervention projects, the reason she initiated the Miss Ghana Foundation (MGF) which is a registered charity arm of the Miss Ghana Beauty pageant in 2013.

The vision was to positively impact the lives of the less privileged in society, and ensure projects under health, children, the aged, environment, water, education, and mentorships.

The vehicle through which all social intervention projects aimed at projecting Miss World Beauty with a Purpose Charity (BWAP) are executed.

Successes chalked by MGF have helped raised funds to cover the cost of surgery for several children with scoliosis, provision of water, care for the aged, providing educational scholarships, women empowerment programmes and the environment.

Notable life transformational projects MGF has embarked on include the acquisition of 10-acre land to help build a female hostel. Currently, the only functioning child protection centre is located on the land. The rest include sponsoring the full cost of surgery for children with scoliosis, educational scholarship, provision of mechanised boreholes, care for the aged, tree planting and clean up exercises with the provision of waste bins, mentorship programmes, skills development training for kayaye etc. Miss Patty also serves on the board of FOCOS Hospital. She also has several other awards to her belt.