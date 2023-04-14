I Was Born To Be A Star- Vicky Kitcher

Vicky Kitcher

Model and acting talent, Vicky Kitcher says she is hopeful of soon becoming one of the biggest acting and model brands on the African continent.

Vicky who is otherwise called Vicky Billions started modelling at a tender age.

She began at the modelling agency Alpha Production. Subsequently, she had a stint with the Exopa Modeling Agency where she took part in some of their major runway show before branching into acting.

In an interview, she said she intends to juggle acting and modelling because she has passion for both careers.

“I have a passion to become a top model and an actress, I was born to be a star,” she indicated.

The young talent who loves to swim, watch movies and like to spend a good time with herself attended the Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School in Accra, where she read General Art.

She later enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Journalism where she studied journalism after which she also went on to study acting at Insite Media College.

She also owns the Vicky Kictcher Foundation, an NGO which she uses to support the less privileged in the society.

“It’s an organisation which I use to help orphans and street children by donating to them,” she indicated.