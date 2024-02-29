Invest In Innovative Salt Harvesting Research – McDan

Daniel McKorley

Founder, Chief Executive Officer Of The Mcdan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, has emphasized the need for industry players within the salt production sector to invest into research on modern means of harvesting salt.

Speaking at the Global Conference on Advances in Salt and Marine Chemicals in India, Mr. McKorley underscored the importance of research and technology in the production of salt, explaining how it can improve the efficiency of salt production processes, leading to higher yields and lower costs for salt producers.

He noted that the challenges facing the global salt industry include lack of innovation, limited infrastructure, and inadequate technology, stressing the need for investments in research and development, as well as infrastructure, to ensure that the industry remains competitive and able to meet the growing global demand for salt.

He stated that, “to overcome the issues and prospects faced by the Indian salt industry, we need to embrace technological advancements”.

“I suggest investing in research and developing innovative salt harvesting techniques such as automated mining, drone technology, and advanced purification methods, ensuring efficiency, productivity, and minimizing environmental impact,” he said.

Dr. McKorley also called for the establishment of a global consortium of salt producers, distributors, and pharmaceutical companies to foster knowledge sharing, streamline supply chains, and mitigate potential shortages.

“With global demand for pharmaceutical sodium chloride on the rise, it is imperative that key stakeholders actively collaborate to ensure a stable supply”.

He emphasized the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to develop new technologies and improve infrastructure.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke