Jägermeister Unveils Efya, Others For Meisters Campaign

Efya and the other Meisters

Jägermeister, a premium liquor brand has announced the unveiling of the Meisters Tribe in Ghana.

Handpicked from diverse creative fields, the Meisters Tribe consists of extraordinarily talented individuals who embody the Meisters Expression philosophy of “Do what you do masterfully and you can live by your own rules”. These trailblazers have forged their unique paths to mastery and are now poised to lead and inspire others to live their best lives. They include British-Ghanaian afrobeats band, The Compozers; singer/songwriter, Efya Nokturnal; mobile disc jockey, iPhone DJ; dancer, choreographer and dance coach, Dancegod Lloyd; walking artist, Glenn Samm, and digital artiste and photographer, Josephine Kuuire.

According to the brand, these individuals were selected because they don’t just go with the flow; they stand firm in the face of adversity, break free from conventions, and express themselves unapologetically and will be the champions of its Meister Expression campaign in Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed Meisters, Nana ‘Pokes’ Ntorinkansah (The Compozers) said, “As artists and individuals, we are always looking for ways to express ourselves creatively. For us, it is about living our truths and inspiring a new generation of people to live unapologetically. We could not be more excited to be selected as members of the tribe and we hope that our partnership with the brand will lead us to new historic heights of growth and achievement.”

To launch the Meisters Expression Campaign, Jägermeister hosted the Meisters Expression Festival – a two-day celebration of art, music, and culture which featured electrifying performances and art expressions from all the Meisters, including guest performances by Stonebwoy, Darkovibes, Sefa, Young Jonn, Niniola, and DJs Baggio and TTB.

Jägermeister has disclosed that the Meisters, besides serving as brand collaborators, are actively engaged in developing some thrilling projects that will be announced in the upcoming months.

Jägermeister isn’t just a premium liquor brand; they’re committed to empowering their consumers to take charge of their lives and become masters of their destinies. It’s time to live above the norm, embrace unconventionality, and master your craft like a true Meister. Join the conversation on @jagermeisterghana.