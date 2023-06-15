Janel Launches Help Foundation

Bookworm reality show Season 7 lower primary winner Janel Cudjoe has launched his foundation code named Janel Help Foundation.

To the St Martins de Porres (West Hills) class 3 pupil, the initiative seeks primarily to inculcate

reading habit into the younger ones.

He said at the launch on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Parish, Derby avenue. Accra that it is also to encourage reading among deprived children in Ghana.

He was accompanied by his parents Roland Martin Cudjoe and mother Francisca Praise Cudjoe , who have pledged their unflinching support for their ward’s project

“l have become better version of myself ; thanks to Bookworm Reality Show, he said at the launch.

He added “So I thought it wise to embark on this project, after consultation with my parents and teachers. I strongly believe this will help the less privileged in society, when they are able to read and write, it will help the entire nation and our Communities.”

CEO of Bookworm Reality Show Reverend Nelson Kofi Poku, expressed joy after the launch saying, ” I must say this is fulfilling, seeing one of my products embark on such a brilliant project gives me great joy.”