I Was Forced To Crown Kuami Eugene ‘King of Highlife’- Amakye Dede

Amakye Dede crowning Kuami Eugene

Veteran highlife musician, Amakye Dede has reiterated his earlier claims that he didn’t crown young musician, Kuami Eugene; King of Highlife at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards out of his own will.

According to him, he was forced to do it.

At the 2019 Ghana Music Award, Amakye crowned Kuami Eugene on stage as King Of High Life.

The incident received a huge backlash at the time with some music connoisseurs registering their displeasure about it.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Amakye Dede explained that he didn’t want to do it but he ended up crowning him because he was forced to.

However, he stated that it was not his decision to crown the young man.

“Though I did that, it was not my will to do so. They forced me to crown Kuami Eugene,” he indicated.

“I even gave the crown they handed over to me to someone to put it down, but they later said, no I have to crown him, and I did it,” he added.

Amakye’s statement suggested that the act was an agenda by the organizers of the award at the time.