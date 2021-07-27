Joe Mettle Releases His Sixth Album

Joe Mettle

Award-winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has released his new album titled ‘The Experience’, a compilation of inspiring songs.

This comes after teasing music lovers with one of the songs on the album, ‘Ye Obua Mi’ in June.

The 13-track body of work has songs composed in the English, Twi, and Ga dialects, and features melodic contributions from great artistes across the globe and his Love Gift Band.

‘The Experience’ comes in time to commemorate ten years since Mettle’s first album was birthed, and does well to showcase the unique and skillful abilities of his committed backing vocalists, The Love Gift, as well as celebrated Gospel artistes from around the world.

The album includes popular tracks such as ‘Yesu Mo;’ recognised as the feature song showcased in Joe’s much-anticipated wedding video which dropped last year, as well as collaborations with newly awarded VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year, MOG Music (Track 9 – ‘They That Wait’) and Glass Awards Founder and American Gospel Artiste Michael Stuckey (Tracks 6 & 7 – ‘Peace’).

It also has fellow Ghanaian vocal powerhouse, Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Junior (Track 3 – ‘Your Presence’), from Nigeria, the eagle worshipper and revivalist, Dunsin Oyekan, was featured on (Track 10 – ‘Halleluyah’) Starr FM Radio Pastor and Worship Leader, Eric Jeshrun (Track 8 – ‘How Excellent’).

At an album listening session held on Thursday, July 23, 2021, Joe Mettle said the songs which were recorded live, promise to deliver a reflective, prophetic, and encouraging experience upon listening, while placing the message of Christ directly inside the hearts and homes of any and every listener.

He added that his new direction in terms of music reach is to have more presence on the international music market.

Mettle’s fresh and season-specific sound is released with the accompaniment of a rich video series that reiterates the very power of worshipping God simplistically, from within your home.

The album is available for download and streaming on all digital platforms and media outlets.