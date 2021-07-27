3 Africans feature on booker prize list

Three African writers have made it to the 2021 booker prize longlist.

The Booker prize is for English novels written from across the world.

The three Africans on the list for this year are South Africa’s Damon Galgut and Karen Jennings.

The third African on the list is Somali/British writer Nadifa Mohamed.

In all, there are 13 on the list.

Galgut got nomination for the The Promise. The novel features South Africa’s history of apartheid, peace and reconciliation.

Jennings feature on the list for the novel An Island.

Mohammed’s novel, The Fortune Men, which is a historical novel focussing on the true story of discrimination against a Somali man in Wales in the 1950s, got her on the list.

What can I say? I'm shocked and delighted. 17 years and a long, complicated journey to publication but so worth the wait. Thanks to @VikingBooksUK and @AragiAuthors for their faith in me. pic.twitter.com/kikohWn7QT — Nadifa Mohamed (@thesailorsgirl) July 26, 2021

This year, the winning novel is to receive £50,000 and will be announced on 3 November at an award ceremony held in partnership with the BBC at Broadcasting House’s Radio Theatre.

By Melvin Tarlue