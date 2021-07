Equatorial Guinea has threatened to shutdown its Embassy in London.

The move is in retaliation to recent sanctions imposed on Teodoro Obiang Mangue, the son of Equatorial Guinea’s President.

Foreign Minister of Equatorial Guinea, Simeon Oyono Esono, on Monday revealed his country’s intention to close its embassy in London.

He stated that “Equatorial Guinea will not accept interference in the internal affairs of the country, which violates the principle of international law.”

By Melvin Tarlue