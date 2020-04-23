Joselyn Dumas Campaigns Against Stigmatizing Covid-19 Patients

Joselyn Dumas

Ghanaian actress and television show-host, Joselyn Dumas, has joined the campaign against the discrimination and stigmatization of Covid-19 patients and survivors in Ghana.

There is reportedly growing level of stigmatisation of families whose relatives have suffered coronavirus or persons who have directly battled the disease.

Some residents in Ghana, African Entertainment has gathered, have opposed the establishment of coronavirus quarantine centres in their communities.

But Ms. Dumas is urging Ghanaians to unite against the virus rather than discriminate against one another.

In a tweet, she says “Help avoid discrimination & stigma around coronavirus by supporting the #StayUnited campaign.”

“The symbol of our strength is in UNITY. Let us stay united in the fight against Coronavirus. Fight the virus not the people.United We Conquer, United We are Saved. #theRCSAfrica #StaySafe,” she says.

By Melvin Tarlue