Journalist Contests Wenchi NPP Primary

Kojo Boafo Frempong submitting his nomination form

A journalist with more than twenty years experience in media work, Kojo Boafo Frempong has submitted his form to contest the Wenchi Parliamentary primary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The one-time TV3 journalist submitting his form to the Wenchi Constituency Secretary, Alhaji Suwaari Ibrahim at the party’s office paid tribute to past Members of Parliament of the Constituency.

Mr. Frempong and one Alfred Ofori Anye have so far submitted their forms to contest for the position.

After receiving the form, Alhaji Suwaari Ibrahim advised the candidate to conduct a clean campaign devoid of insults and personal attack after he is vetted and cleared to begin campaign.

“I have received his nomination form and after perusing it the aspirant has fulfilled all the requirement including adding a filing fee of GH¢ 35,000 in banker’s draft, duly endorsed by ten registered party members and personal certificates.

Addressing party supporters, the aspirant, Kojo Boafo Frempong, urged delegates to choose him to enable the party recapture the seat from the NDC.

“Wenchi is Busia and Busia is Wenchi so our seat cannot be in the hands of the NDC. Without Busia there is no NPP, he told supporters. We have to re-capture the seat to redesign, re-engineer and re-seek the Wenchi Agenda,” he said.

Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, D. K Gyampoh, who prayed for him, said Busia was development oriented so wanted to see more development for youth in the constituency.

“If that will be your message we will support and pray for you but if it is insults and personal attack then we won’t support you. The New Patriotic Party standards for development but not personal attack,” he told him.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Wenchi