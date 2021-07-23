Journalists On Minister Tour Involved In Accident

Some journalists accompanying the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, on a two-day tour to inspect ongoing development projects, have been involved in an accident.

The accident occurred at Pakyi Number Two on the Kumasi-Obuasi highway on Friday afternoon, and the victims had been rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for treatment.

One of them is said to be in critical condition.

In all, about eight reporters selected from the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Multimedia Group Limited, Wontumi TV, UTV, Hello FM, amongst others, were involved.

“We had completed the assignment and were returning from Obuasi when the accident occurred,” Kwame Gamson, a cameraman of UTV, who sustained minor injuries, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

According to him, the Urvan bus on which they were travelling was hit by a private vehicle, resulting in the accident.

The development had compelled the Minister to cancel the rest of the tour as he rushed to the hospital to comfort the victims.

The tour, which commenced on Thursday, July 22 was to enable the Minister to familiarize himself with the progress of work on some ongoing development projects in the Region.

He had already visited the ongoing Mother and Baby Unit of the KATH which is under construction and the Kumasi International Airport.

