Police Investigate Gym Instructor’s Death

The Accra Regional Police Command has begun investigations into the death of a 34-year-old man at Tantra Hill.

Stephen Akowuah was murdered by unidentified well-built men (machomen) at his residence in the early hours of July 22, 2021, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of the Command’s Public Affairs Unit told the Ghana News Agency.

She said the deceased, believed to be a physical instructor, was shot around 0100 hours in his apartment.

“Police received a distress call and responded accordingly where the caller directed them to the deceased’s apartment and upon arrival, the police were informed that three heavily built men stormed the residence and shot the deceased without any provocation and stormed other rooms to rob other tenants of their mobile phones and various sums of money,” DSP Tenge added.

She said a tenant was also hit on the head, injuring him in the process.

The injured, DSP Tenge said had been sent to a hospital for medical assistance while the deceased was deposited at the Police Hospital’s Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

GNA