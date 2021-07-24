Equatorial Guinea President’s Son Gets UK Sanction over “lavish lifestyle”

The son of Equatorial Guinea’s President has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom for alleged lavish lifestyle, reports say.

Teodoro Obiang Mangue’s sanction is said to have been announced by the UK on Thursday, July 23, 2021.

His sanction is for allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars.

Reports say the United Kingdom has alleged that Mr Mangue, who is the son of Equatorial Guinea’s President, spent millions of dollars on luxury mansions and private jets.

He has also been accused by the UK for wearing a $275,000 glove worn by Michael Jackson, a CNN report revealed.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is reported to have stated that Mr Mangue, had participated in “corrupt contracting arrangements and soliciting bribes, to fund a lavish lifestyle inconsistent with his official salary as a government minister.”

The Equatorial Guinea government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The UK is reported to have indicated that Mr Mangue bought a $100 million mansion in Paris, a $38 million private jet, a luxury yacht, and dozens of luxury vehicles including Ferraris, Bentleys and Aston Martins.

Again, the UK Foreign Ministry reportedly claimed that Mr Mangue bought “a collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia including a $275,000 crystal-covered glove that Jackson wore on his “Bad” tour.

Mr. Mangue’s father, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has been President of Equatorial Guinea since taking power in a coup in 1979.

By Melvin Tarlue