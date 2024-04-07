Juaso-Nkawkaw Highway Robber Arrested, Police Chase Others

The Ghana Police Service has sprung into action following a robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway, resulting in the arrest of one perpetrator while actively pursuing three others involved.

In the early hours of Sunday, April 7, 2024, police patrol units stationed on the highway swiftly responded to the alarming robbery, managing to apprehend a suspect. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Currently, an intelligence-led operation has been put in place by the police force to locate and apprehend the remaining three individuals linked to the robbery.

Speaking on the ongoing efforts, a police spokesperson confidently stated, “There is currently an intelligence-led Police operation to get the others arrested, and we shall surely get them.”

This swift response and decisive actions taken by the police demonstrate their commitment to maintain law and order, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

By Vincent Kubi