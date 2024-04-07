Nungua Traditional Council Chases Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

In a developing controversy surrounding the alleged marriage between Nuumo Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme State, and a 12-year-old girl, the Nungua Traditional Council has expressed its concern over the alleged false, unsavory, and desecrating statements made by Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah on a radio show on Angel FM.

The comments made by Mensah on the radio show have been deemed harmful to the reputation of Nuumo Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse and King Odaifio Welentsi III, Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Council. As a result, the council has deemed it necessary to schedule a face-to-face discussion to address the issue.

The controversy surrounding the alleged marriage has caused widespread public outrage, with many demanding justice for the underage girl.

The Ghana police service has confirmed that it is currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

In response to the radio host’s alleged false remarks, the Nungua Traditional Council has summoned Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah to attend a meeting with the Elders of the Nungua Traditional Area.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 12, at 11am.

The summons come as the traditional council seeks to address and resolve the issues surrounding the controversial marriage and to ensure that the reputation of Nuumo Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse and King Odaifio Welentsi III is protected.

By Vincent Kubi