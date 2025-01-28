Judge Recognises Opuni, Agongo’s Believe In Rule of Law

Dr. Stephen Opuni

A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Aboagye Tandoh, has commended former Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Stephen Opuni and businessman, Seidu Agongo for their commitment and believe in the rule of law during their trial.

The judge also acknowledged the consistency of the two in showing up for the trial which had been ongoing since March 2018.

“I appreciate your commitment to come to court all the time. It demonstrates your believe in the rule of law and also your believe in your innocence,” the judge told Dr. Opuni a moment after acquitting and discharging him in the trial in which he and his co-accused were charged for allegedly causing financial loss of GH₵217 million to the state.

When it came to the turn of Mr. Agongo, Justice Tandoh jovially indicated that the only time he saw the accused talk while in the courtroom was when he saw him one time whispering something to Dr. Opuni. This attracted laughter from the gallery.

“You have all been consistent and that has to be appreciated by those of us who believe in the rule of law,” the Judge added.

The two were discharged by the court after the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, withdrew the case which had been pending since March 2018.

The withdrawal was done pursuant to Section 59 and the acquittal was done in accordance with subsection 2(b)(ii) of Act 30.

“The Attorney General has instructed that the charges against the accused person in this matter be withdrawn. My Lord, pursuant to this, the republic has filed a notice of withdrawal,” Enam Loh-Mensah, a State Attorney told the court.

Justice Tandoh after reading and explaining the context of Section 59, stated that, “Accordingly the accused Stephen Kwabena Opuni, Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Ltd. are all acquitted and discharged of the charges levelled against each one of them.”

Dr. Opuni in a brief remark to the press said, “all power and authority belong to the Almighty God and not human beings.”

Dr. Opuni, Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited were standing trial for 27 charges of causing financial loss to the state, defrauding by false pretences, conspiracy to commit crime, abetment of crime, money laundering, corruption by public officer and contravention of the PPA Act.

Together, they were accused of causing a financial loss of over GH¢217 million to the state through the sale and purchase of the controversial Lithovit Liquid Fertilizer which the prosecution says was never tested.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak