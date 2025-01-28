Kwabena Kwabena Headlines Val’s Day Concert

Kwabena Kwabena

Ghana’s highlife musician, George Kwabena Adu known in the music scene as Kwabena Kwabena, will host his annual Valentine’s Day concert on February 14 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Concert (AICC).

The event forms part of activities lined up to entertain Ghanaians during the Valentine’s Day celebration, which is aimed at celebrating love in a unique way.

It will feature some selected A-list artistes who will perform alongside Kwabena Kwabena.

Kwabena Kwabena will thrill fans who will attend the event with all his love songs on both old and current albums.

He is credited with a number of danceable hit songs which include ‘Fa Me Saa’, ‘Daakye’, ‘Ahyesi’, ‘Aso’, ‘Bibini’, ‘Debi’, among others.

It will also serve as a social medium that will allow lovers from different backgrounds to network, mingle and be entertained with great music.

Valentine’s Day is a special day that has been globally accepted as the traditional day on which lovers express their love for each other by presenting flowers, sending love cards, presenting other gift tokens or expressing gestures of love.

With a number of danceable hit songs to his credit, Kwabena Kwabena shot into the limelight with his maiden album titled Aso which he featured Kontihene in 2004.

Three of the songs were used in the soundtrack of Sparrow Productions’ movie titled The Perfect Picture. He has collaborated with a number of celebrated artistes.

Due to his strong passion for philanthropic work, he set up the Kwabena Kwabena Save a Life Foundation which has hosted a number of charity concerts to raise funds for the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

By George Clifford Owusu