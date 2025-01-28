From Intern to Head of Operations: The Inspiring Story Of Cassandra Kwatia

Cassandra Kwatia

Cassandra Kwatia, who began her career as an intern, now serves as the Head of Operations at Clozar Group in Ghana. This organization specializes in helping businesses sell, pay, and deliver across borders.

Through her dedication and commitment over the years, Cassandra has risen through the ranks to lead the operations department. Starting her journey as an intern, she quickly transitioned to the role of accountant before assuming her current position.

Cassandra leads a dynamic team with a focus on streamlining processes, fostering innovation, and driving efficiency. Remarkably, within just 12 months in her role, she increased Clozar Group’s revenue tenfold and expanded operations to Nigeria, Togo, and China.

Reflecting on her journey, Cassandra shared, “It all began with a WhatsApp advertisement seeking an accounting intern. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while completing my National Service (NSS), we worked in shifts of two weeks in and two weeks out of the office. I decided to apply for the internship to gain more experience in accounting.”

After completing her NSS, she fully embraced the accountant role and was later promoted to office manager before becoming the Head of Operations. In her current position, Cassandra oversees the operational activities of Clozar Group, ensuring that the workforce remains productive.

She analyzes productivity data and optimizes staffing capacity while maintaining a solid understanding of the e-commerce industry’s challenges and opportunities.

Cassandra collaborates closely with other department heads to enhance efficiency and design new processes aimed at improving quality, productivity, and profitability.

Discussing the impact of her role, she noted, “This position has provided me with invaluable exposure and leadership experience. I interact with various functions within the company, which has strengthened my interpersonal skills and helped build a cohesive workforce.” Proud of the progress made, she added, “We have improved operational workflows and fostered a culture of collaboration and accountability.”

Cassandra encourages young professionals to view workplace challenges as opportunities for growth. “This journey has taught me the importance of embracing change and seeing challenges as stepping stones. For anyone considering a career transition, my advice is to trust your transferable skills, invest in continuous learning, and remain open to new possibilities.”

She expressed gratitude to her mentor, Mr. Oyetunji Abioye, her colleagues, and Clozar Group for believing in her potential and supporting her transformation.

Cassandra holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Accounting) from the University of Ghana and is currently pursuing an MBA in Finance at the University of Ghana Business School.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke