Teddy Osei’s One-Week Observance Set For Jan. 30

The late Teddy Osei

The one-week remembrance ceremony of legendary Ghanaian afro-rock musician, Teddy Osei, of Osibisa fame, will take place on January 30, 2025 at his home town Chirapatre, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The ceremony is expected to attract a lot of people including high profile personalities in the creative industry, politicians, friends as well as his fans.

Some of the top musicians who are expected to perform will entertain fans as well as pay tribute to their departed colleague.

The date for the burial and funeral rites for the late musician would be announced soon.

Teddy Osei a founding member of the Osibisa Band passed away in London, UK, Tuesday morning on January 14, 2025. He was 88.

Teddy Osei was a key figure in Osibisa, one of the most influential African bands of all time.

Since the announcement of Teddy’s passing, tributes have been pouring in on social media from people from all walks of life, including former colleagues and fans who have been touched by Osibisa’s music in some way.

Teddy died at Apple Tree Care Home in London, where he had been resident for the past five years due to illness.

The original line-up Osibisa members included three Ghanaians: Teddy Osei, Mac Tonto, and Sol Amarfio, along with Antiguan Wendell (Dell) Richardson (lead guitar and lead vocalist), Nigerian Lasisi Amao (percussionist and tenor saxophonist), Grenadian Roger Bedeau, also known as Spartacus R (bass), and Trinidadian Robert Bailey (keyboards).

By George Clifford Owusu