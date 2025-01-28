Ghana Navy Commissions Lill-May Didriksen Simulation Centre

Dignitaries cutting the tape to officially open the new center

The Ghana Navy has achieved a historic milestone with the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Full Bridge Simulation Centre at the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC).

The newly commissioned bridge simulator is an advanced training tool designed to prepare sailors for complex scenarios without removing vessels from operational use and provides opportunities for joint training across civilian and military agencies, enhancing regional cooperation in maritime security.

Legal Counsel to the President, Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew (Esq), who graced the occasion stated the centre’s transformative potential for maritime training and regional security.

She commended the Danish Government for their unwavering support in establishing the facility, describing it as a “game-changer” in the fight against maritime crime.

“This facility symbolizes the shared commitment of Ghana and Denmark to secure the Gulf of Guinea and support Ghana’s blue economy,” she said.

Vice Admiral Isaah Adam Yakubu, Chief of Naval Staff of the Ghana Navy underscored the importance of the centre in advancing maritime education.

Vice Admiral Yakubu stated that the Simulation Centre is not just a milestone for the Ghana Navy but a resource for the entire maritime community in the country, the ECOWAS Sub-region and beyond which will enhance the skills of seafarers in ship handling, decision-making and contributing to improving the safety of navigation, ensuring that our waters are safer and more secure for all.

The Lill-May Didriksen Simulation Centre

The full Mission Bridge Simulator, named in honour of the first female officer in the Royal Danish Navy, Lil-May Didriksen, features cutting-edge technology which includes A 270-degree full mission bridge simulator, three 120-degree part-task simulators, instructor stations and briefing rooms, offices and server rooms for seamless operations was co-funded by the government, which contributed GHc5 million, and the Royal Danish Government, which provided USD 1.37 million for the advanced technology, sourced from Wartsila Voyage.

Vice Admiral Yakubu further stated that due to the international cooperation between the Ghana Navy and Denmark government has contributed significantly in the reduction of piracy incidents by 60% on the Gulf of Guinea.

He also commended Denmark for its significant and ongoing contributions to the Ghana Navy through the establishment of the “Ship-in-a-Box” facility for maritime interdiction training and the construction of a state-of-the-art swimming pool to support diving operations.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Commodore Solomon Asiedu-Larbi, said

the newly established simulation center will be instrumental in equipping naval officers with practical skills and confidence, ensuring they meet the highest operational standards

Commodore Bo Overgaard, Deputy Chief of the Royal Danish Navy reaffirmed Denmark’s commitment to strengthening maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

“This centre reflects the trust and collaboration between Denmark and Ghana and the Danish government remains committed to supporting Ghana’s efforts to combat piracy, illegal fishing, and other maritime challenges,” he said.

By Daniel K Orlando, Nutekpor