Commonwealth Scholarship Impact Unmatched – Prof. Aryee

Deputy High Commissioner to Ghana Mr. Keith McMahon (3L) in a photograph with the Commonwealth alumni at the 65th anniversary celebration

Former Lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Atsu Aryee has stated that the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission funded by the UK Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) has supported many talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required to make a positive impact on the development priorities of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with journalists at the 65th Commonwealth Scholarship 2024/2025 alumni engagements, Prof. Aryee said with over 31,000 Commonwealth scholars and fellows have been funded by the UK government through the CSC since 1959, Ghana has had its fair share of the support with over 2000 individuals awarded with the scholarship thereby enhancing human resources in the country.

Prof. Aryee who doubles as a post-doctoral beneficiary at the University of Glasgow in 1993 -1994 added that the Commonwealth Scholarship programme is a transformative experience that empowers individuals to excel and contribute meaningfully to their fields, emphasizing excellence, innovation, and capacity-building has created a lasting legacy, and its impact will continue to be felt for generations to come.

“One of the most significant advantages of the Commonwealth Scholarship programme is its ability to broaden scholars’ exposure to diverse research materials. With access to extensive library facilities, scholars can acquire publications from around the world, including the US, Japan, and Scandinavian countries.

This invaluable resource enables scholars to stay at the forefront of their fields and make meaningful contributions to global research,” he said.

Prof. Aryee also stated that while the Commonwealth Scholarship programme has changed in recent years, with a focus on one-year master’s programmes, it is essential to recognize the importance of building research capacity through postdoctoral opportunities.

“Postdoctoral students are driving research globally, and the programme’s emphasis on excellence and innovation must continue to support these individuals,” he added.

Physiotherapist lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr. Beatrice E.A. Sankah (PhD), called on the increase of allocation of the scholarship slot for Ghanaian students to help enhance the country’s human resources. She also urged prospective scholars to apply for the scholarship to help enhance their knowledge and productivity.

The Commonwealth scholarships are offered under six development-related themes: science and technology for development, strengthening health systems and capacity, promoting global prosperity, strengthening global peace, security, and governance, strengthening resilience and response to crises, access, inclusion, and opportunity.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke