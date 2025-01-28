Ama Pratt Is Press Secretary To Vice President

Ama Pratt

President John Dramani Mahama has approved the nomination and appointment of Ama Pratt as the Press Secretary to the Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman.

Ama Pratt, a distinguished media professional and communications expert, brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

As Press Secretary, she will be responsible for overseeing the communication strategies of the Vice President’s office, ensuring transparent engagement with the media, and articulating government policies and initiatives to the public.

Her role will also involve fostering collaboration with key stakeholders to advance the Vice President’s vision for national development.

Her track record of advocating for development, social equity, and her deep understanding of media dynamics makes her an ideal candidate to manage and coordinate the Vice President’s communications agenda effectively.

The Vice President has expressed confidence in Ama Pratt’s capabilities, highlighting her dedication and professional acumen as assets to the administration.

Ghanaians are optimistic that this appointment will further the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective communication. The public eagerly anticipates Ama Pratt’s contributions to strengthening the link between the government and the people.

Ama Pratt is expected to officially assume her role in the coming days, with an official swearing-in ceremony to follow.

A Daily Guide Report