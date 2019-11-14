Judicial Service, Staff Divided Over Strike

There appears to be a growing discontent between the Judicial Service and its staff over an industrial action embarked upon by members of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSSAG).

While the Judicial Service has directed all staff to return to work with immediate effect, the leadership of the Association is resolute in their decision, saying the only body that can declare their action illegal is a competent court.

Strike

The Association today embarked on a nationwide strike to press home their demand for a salary review which they say was promised them this year.

The review, according to the leadership of the Association, was to be captured in the 2020 Budget and the salaries of its members increased beginning January 2020.

But the Association says government and other stakeholders were dragging their feet and unwilling to carry through with their promise.

The Association therefore entreated its members to lay down their tools, leaving lawyers and litigants stranded at various courts across the country today.

The Judicial Service has subsequently issued a statement signed by the Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela Addo, asking all staff of the Judicial Service to return to work tomorrow given that their strike has been declared illegal by the National Labour Commission.

But the Association in a quick rebutal has urged its members not to return to work as the Labour Commission does not have the mandate to declare their action illegal.

It said the only body that can declare the strike an illegality is a court of competent jurisdiction.

“There has been many attempts from various quarters to render our strike illegal and as we move on to the second day you will hear more.”

“Those threats should not intimidate any of our members in that the only body that can determine whether our action is illegal or otherwise, is a court of competent jurisdiction and until such court declares so, we shall continue to remain on strike,” the statement said.

The statement added that “In light of the above, we therefore direct our members of all ranks/positions to disregard calls, messages or directives to go to the office to work, in whatsoever capacity or function.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak