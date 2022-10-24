Kenpong Travels Receives World Cup Tickets

Afriyie-Paemka (L) receiving the tickets from the Head of Protocol

Ghana’s Qatar 2022 World Cup official travel and tours agent, Kenpong Travel and Tours, has officially received first batch of tickets for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup.

On Wednesday, officials of Kenpong Travels led by Jerry Afriyie-Paemka, Marketing Manager, received the tickets numbering 3,300 pieces for the global soccer competition from the offices of the Youth and Sports Ministry in Accra.

The Kenpong Travels marketing manager expressed thanks to the ministry for the delivery and promised to distribute it judiciously.

“We are grateful to the ministry for the first batch,” Afriyie-Paemka said.

It was Dinah Boateng, Head of Protocol, Ministry of Youth and Sports, who handed the tickets to the official travel agency.

Meanwhile, the Kenpong Travels Marketing Manager has said Mr. Kennedy Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Kenpong Travel and Tours, is currently in Qatar to firm up preparations for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup tournament scheduled for November 20.

He added, “He has been in Qatar since last week to make sure all is set ahead of the competition. That is his fifth visit to the host country. Prospective soccer fans will enjoy choosing us as their travel partner.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum