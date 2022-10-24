Agradaa Gets Another GHc150,000 Bail

Another Circuit Court in Accra has granted self-styled Evangelist, Patricia Asieduaa Oduro aka Agradaa, a GHC150,000 bail in a trial in which she is accused of defrauding some Ghanaians.

Agradaa is accused of defrauding the victims in the name of doubling any amount of money they gave her but failed to fulfill her promise.

She has been charged with one count of charlatanic advertisements and four counts of defrauding by false pretences, to which she pleaded not guilty.

She was remanded by the court on October 14, 2022, when she made her first appearance in a case made against her by five complainants.

Her lawyer, Paul Abariga, today pleaded with the court to grant her bail pending the trial, indicating that she has shown remorse and will not interfere with witnesses.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare, opposed the application for bail, insisting that the accused is capable of interfering with their witnesses and investigations if grated bail.

The trial judge, Evelyn Asamoah granted Agradaa a bail of GHS150,000 with three sureties, one of whom must be justified with a landed title deed.

She was also ordered to deposit her passport at the court registry and to ensure she does not interfere with police investigations or witnesses.

The case was adjourned to November 15 for case management.

Last week, another court granted her a bail of GHS50,000 with three sureties who must be civil servants earning not less than GHS2,000 a month, in a case in which she is facing one count of charlatanic advertisements and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.

Nana Agradaa, per court documents, admitted the allegations made against her by the complainants during her interrogation following her arrest.

