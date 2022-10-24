Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Embarks On Peace Walk

The Greater Accra zone of the Majlis Ansaullah of the Ahmadiyya Muslims on Saturday, October 28th embarked on a Peace walk calling on all to join hands to preach the gospel of unity and peace according to the doctrines of Islam.

With placards reading “Love for All, Hatred for None” “The Messiah has come” “Service To Nation is Part of Islam” and with booklets calling the Muslim prophet Muhammad a messenger of peace, over 50 members in the Accra Muslim community walked through the principal streets in the Mateheko and Kaneshi market area preaching the gospel of peace and unity.

The Ahmadiyya Muslims over the years have embarked on a similar exercise in demonstrating the need to be peaceful and coexist amidst the various religions and beliefs in the country. Ahmadiyya Muslims have been preaching peaceful co-existence since the community was founded 120 years ago in India.

Alhajj Adam Kofi Yamoah, Regional President of Greater Accra, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in an interview with the media indicated that the Ahmadiyya Peace and health walk is the stepping stone towards helping to establish lasting peace, love, and unity in the Ghanaian society, based on the teachings of Islam.

There is a Latin adage that says “A healthy mind is found in a healthy body.’ There is a saying of the Holy Prophet Muhammed that states that a healthy Muslim (believer) is better than an unhealthy Muslim (believer). The exercise we are embarking on is therefore an act of worship and also a good thing to help improve our health especially considering our age bracket as Ansarullah.

“Living a peaceful life is one thing, but in light of the growing negative publicity generated about Islam – it has become even more important to take the message of peace and tolerance to our fellow citizens” he added.

In addition, the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, in Ghana, plans to embark on similar activities in other regions.

The effort by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Peace campaign according to Alhajj Adam is also in response to the anti-Islam sentiment that mocks the teaching of Islam.

Majlis Ansarullah is the male elders association under Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. It comprises male members who are 40 years of age and above.

Ansarullah means helpers of Allah and its core function, among others, is to propagate the message of Allah as stated in the Holy Quran.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke