Mahama Speaks On Economy On Thursday

Former President John Dramani Mahama will be speaking on Thursday, October 27, 2022 on the economic situation in the country.

The address will touch on what the party describes as “Ghana’s collapsed economy and the unprecedented hardships sweeping across the land”.

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi who disclosed this via Twitter said it will come off at 7pm.

“John Mahama speaks on Ghana’s collapsed economy and the unprecedented hardships sweeping across the land and the way forward on Thursday 27th October at 7pm.”

Last week, the former President asked Ghanaians to keep hope alive as the country’s economy continues to take a nose dive.

That comment followed the death of a man who committed suicide by electrocution on a high-tension pylon in Kasoa in the Central Region.

Ghana’s economic indicators keep shrinking with the cedi seen some depreciation as it has lost over 50 percent of its value since the beginning of the year.

Ghana’s inflation for September 2022 stands at 37.2 percent while Producer Price Inflation for the same month has risen to 45.5 percent putting majority of Ghanaians in a tight situation because their purchasing power keeps reducing amidst poor salaries.

Prices of food items are high, coupled with increasing cost of transportation.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to have faith in him to change the country’s current ailing economy.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he has kept faith in God, and he is optimistic God will help him change the current economic woes.

Addressing congregants at the St. Mark Anglican Church during the inauguration of the Kyebi Archdeaconry to begin the final day of his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s current economic challenges will soon be over.

He said “Let’s keep our faith in God and let’s trust God to use me to turn the fortunes of the nation around. Don’t lose your faith in me. Keep believing me, know that this too shall pass.”

By Vincent Kubi