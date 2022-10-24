National Cathedral Secretariat Opens Call Centre

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director and Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee at the media briefing

THE NATIONAL Cathedral Secretariat has opened a new call center in its bid to make communication with the public seamless.

The facility, which would run during working hours from Monday to Friday,have well trained personnel on standby to take feedback, assist stakeholders and the public with donations towards the completion of the project and also manage information flow.

Member of the Board of Trustees, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, who announced the new establishment of the Secretariat at a press beefing in Accra, said the project is ongoing but in order to deepen the relationship as Trustees with the public, “We have established this call centre for that purpose.It is an ultra-modern center which is ready to assist with information that the public needs with regards to the National Cathedral,” she indicated.

Rev. Dr. Aryee emphasised that those well-trained individuals, capable of providing the necessary information, especially about the progress of the cathedral, would man the call centre.

She urged the media to support the secretariat by sharing the information about the call centre which can be reached on 0307000606.

“We want the public to know that there is such a centre and instead of finding somebody from the secretariat, it will be useful to get information from the centre,” she said.

She added that the cathedral is a historic project with great relevance for the nation adding, “As many of us as are willing must come together to build this magnificent edifice for God and country.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri