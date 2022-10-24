Mountaineers Star Joins Spanish Side

Nyarko (L) in a handshake with an official of the club

Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Nyarko has joined Spanish side Cented Football Academy on a one-year loan deal.

The 18-year-old joins the Spanish side from Ghanaian lower-tier side Mountaineers Football Club.

Nyarko will continue with his development at the academy side which is also linked with La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

“DONE DEAL and Confirmed @centedteam, successfully completed the transfer of Benjamin Nyarko,” Mountaineers confirmed in a post.

Benjamin Nyarko scored 10 goals in 18 appearances for Mountaineers FC last season.

He also won four man of the match awards in the second division league.

GHANASOCCERNET