Travis Greene Headlines Adom Praiz 2022

Celebrated American gospel singer, Travis Greene, will be the headline artiste for this year’s edition of AdomPraizconcert being organised by Adom FM slated for November 4 at the Perez Dome in Accra.

He will be one of the main attractions at the concert which is expected to attract a large number of gospel music fans.

The award-winning non-denominational annual gospel concert is aimed at bringing families and friends as well as gospel music fans from all walks of life on one platform to thank God through praise and worship.

The American singer, as far as gospel music is concerned, is one of the few gospel international stars making a huge impact on the world gospel music industry with his soul inspiring messages and stagecraft.

He will be performing alongside some selected local gospel artistes who will thrill gospel music fans with their various hit and danceable songs.

Renowned local gospel acts billed to rock the event include Ohemaa Mercy, Celestine Donkor, Perez Music, Jack Alolome, Edwin Dadson, among others.

This year’s AdomPraiz will be a night of fun and glamour for gospel music fans who will troop to the Perez Dome to watch the gospel artistes live on stage.

The concert will be live on all Multimedia platforms as well as all the social media platforms, which include YouTube and Facebook.

Travis Greene began his music career in 2007 with the release of ‘The More’ via Greenelight Records.

He has since released two studio albums, ‘Stretching Out’ in 2010, ‘The Hill’in 2015, and an EP, ‘Intentional’ in 2015. He also released his live-recorded third album, ‘Crossover: Live From Music City’ in 2017.

AdomPraiz has, over the years, featured internationally acclaimed musicians and ministers of God, including CeceWinnas, Kirk Franklin, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton and other iconic local gospel artistes.

By George Clifford Owusu