KGL Pays NLA GH¢173m, Outpaces 29 Other Operators Combined

Alex Dadey

KGL Technology Limited has paid GH¢173,360,000 to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) for the 2025 financial year, a figure that dwarfs the GH¢44,900,161.23 contributed collectively by 29 other licensed lotto operators and technical service providers.

The payments data shows KGL’s contribution to the NLA is nearly four times higher than the combined total from the 29 other companies listed.

The disclosure comes amid public debate over the NLA-KGL contract, which critics have questioned in recent months.

Some observers argue the attacks on KGL are not backed by credible information and are meant to undermine its operations.

Under Act 722, the NLA is mandated to generate revenue for the state through lottery operations.

It does this directly through thousands of Lotto Marketing Companies that receive 25% commission on gross revenue, and through Technical Service Providers including Lots-Services Limited and Simnet Ghana Limited.

The Authority has also issued 10 to 15-year licences to private lotto operators and collaborators.

Breakdown of 2025 Payments to NLA

According to payment records for the 2025 financial year, the amounts paid by licensed companies are: KGL – GH¢ 173,360,000, Luma Facilities Trading Ltd – GH¢ 4,140,000, Afrilotto Systems Ltd – GH¢3,560,000, Game Park Ltd – GH¢2,630,000, Zeta Technologies Ltd – GH¢ 2,630,000, Fortune Synergy – GH¢2,400,000, Onassis Sports Ltd – GH¢ 2,040,000 and Alpha Lotto Ltd – GH¢ 2,000,000.

Others are Rand Lottery Ltd – GH¢2,000,000, Obiri Asare and Sons Ltd – GH¢ 2,000,000, Wulucky Ltd-6/59 – GH¢ 2,000,000, ENF Technology – GH¢1,680,000, Blue Star Hi-Tech Co. Ltd – GH¢1,600,000, Lotto and Lotteries Company Ltd – GH¢ 1,500,000, Accurate Giant Company Ltd – GH¢1,500,000, From Home Company Ltd – GH¢ 1,500,000, Glovita Lottery Ltd – GH¢1,500,000 and Sadaco-Hope Lottery Ghana Ltd – GH¢1,500,000.

Additionally, Zacdow Company Ltd – GH¢1,500,000, Wulucky Ghana Ltd – GH¢1,500,000, Luckweb – GH¢ 1,228,200, Fora Ltd – GH¢1,000,000, Miwor Kakra Yebedi Nti Ltd – GH¢800,000, Vision 2000 Lotto Company Ltd – GH¢600,000, Wotriye – GH¢595,211.23, Obeng Asare and Sons Ltd – GH¢ 500,000, Global Fun – GH¢396,750, Zinbax Construction Ltd – GH¢200,000, Super 4 Intelic Ltd – GH¢200,000 and Makafui Mogyi Ltd – GH¢200,000.

The total from these 29 companies stands at GH¢44,900,161.23.

Three other Private Lotto Operators, SB Business Ventures, Best Chance Lottery Company, and Diblo Lottery, are yet to make payments to the NLA for the 2025 financial year, according to the records.

Contract Scrutiny and Audit Findings

The figures have surfaced as President John Mahama set up a committee to review issues at the NLA, including the Authority’s contract with KGL.

An investigative team from the Punch Newspaper commended the move, noting it would protect the NLA-KGL contract while ensuring fairness.

The report added that data published by the Auditor-General and Ghana Audit Service does not support claims that Ghana loses GH¢1 billion or GH¢3 billion yearly because of the NLA-KGL agreement.

The Presidential Committee has recommended financial re-negotiations between the state and KGL to reach a consensus. It also urged that, for transparency and accountability, the contracts of all NLA-licensed companies be reviewed.

This includes technical service providers such as Lots Services Ghana Ltd and Simnet Ghana Ltd, with a view to renegotiating payment terms to benefit the state, the NLA, and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The data underscores KGL’s dominant role in revenue generation for the NLA at a time when the Authority’s licensing and contract framework is under comprehensive review.

Stakeholders now await the outcome of the committee’s work and any new payment structures that may emerge for private operators in the lottery sector.

A Daily Guide Report