Kidi’s “Touch It” Ranked Ghana’s Most Streamed Song On Spotify.

Kidi & Cina Soul

Afrobeat star, Kidi’s hit song, “Touch It” has become the most-streamed Ghanaian song on music streaming platform, Spotify within five months.

The song currently has hit over 20 million streams and is expected to shoot up in the coming days.

The award-winning songwriter, singer and producer who announced this on Sunday said he is grateful to music lovers who made it possible.

“Most streamed Ghanaian song on Spotify now.

Within 5months. Grateful to everyone,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“Touch it” was released in May 2021 as a single from his Golden Boy album.

The song became an instant. It is currently one of the biggest songs on Ghana’s airwaves but leading the pack on Spotify.

Meanwhile, in the last few days, Kidi has been making the headlines over his relationship with singer Cina Soul. Earlier reports suggested that they are dating.

The rumours started when they kissed on his Sugar project (album & movie). The rumours got wild when she also recently featured him on her new song titled “Feelings’.

Both of them won’t confirm if they are dating, rather they have been giving the impression that they are just friends whenever they were asked.

On Saturday when they both appeared on UTV’s United Showbiz program, Cina rejected a handshake from Kidi when he was exchanging pleasantries with others on the show.

She rather offered him her cheeks for a kiss and he gladly did it.

By Francis Addo