King Paluta Collaborates With Kuami Eugene

King Paluta

Ghana’s rap prodigy, King Paluta, has dropped remix version of his ‘Yahitte’ song, which features award-winning Kuami Eugene and radio presenter Andy Dosty.

The ‘Yahitte’ song has undoubtedly become one of the biggest songs in Ghana now and continues to make waves while racking up impressive streaming platforms.

The remix version of the song, which was released last Friday, has become the most streamed song on YouTube and ranks number one currently.

It is the artiste’s belief that it will be a hit in Ghana and beyond very soon.

King Paluta’s new version of the remix showcases his amazing vocal prowess and takes his hard-hitting lyrics to a different level, making the song more prolific.

Despite not changing the chorus of the song, Andy Dosty makes a staggering intro to the song with his dominant voice, while Kuami Eugene reminds music lovers why he is called Ghana’s Rockstar.

Kuami Eugene’s delivery on ‘Yahitte’ was eagerly anticipated by music lovers, and he certainly didn’t disappoint on the song, making some remarkable backing vocals and churning out some astounding motivational lyrics.

The song is accompanied by entrancing visuals with beautiful cinematography that has been well synchronised to create perfect imagery.

The song’s original version and remix, which featured Strongman, Amerado, and Qwame Stika, have topped charts and amassed millions of organic streams.