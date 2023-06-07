Voice Factory Top 10 Revealed

The judges

The top ten contestants who have been chosen to compete in this year’s Voice Factory, a music reality show on Citi TV and Citi FM, have finally been revealed.

This comes after competitive tryouts where young musicians aiming to become major music figures in Ghana gave daring and captivating performances.

During the two-day tryouts, a large number of musicians between the ages of 18 and 24 attended in an effort to be given the chance to showcase their musical abilities.

Rap, dancehall, Afrobeats, highlife, gospel, and reggae were all represented by participants from various regions of the country.

The 10 lucky contestants for Season 5 of Voice Factory are Agebavi Grace Wilson, Rigwell Ofori, Henry Acquah, Ernest Yeboah Asare and Mary Bella.

The rest are Gamor Jerry Etornam, Benedicta Mawutor Agbana, Ahmed Nimatu Maltiti, Christabel Tettevi Princess and Seyiram Akusika Agbozo.

They were selected after a rigorous selection process by the judges. Vocal delivery, confidence, uniqueness, and stagecraft were some of the criteria used to narrow down the field from over 300 participants.

The shortlisted participants had one more opportunity to impress the judges during the second round of the day, in order to be part of the top 10.

“We have got some really good singers, and I think they are workable. I was impressed by a few of them, which is a good thing, because we really want amazing singers on the show this season. I think so far, so good,” one of the judges said.

Voice Factory is a music competition organised by Citi TV/Citi FM, providing a platform for young individuals to showcase their extraordinary musical talents.

This captivating contest will span a 16-week period, specifically targeting aspiring participants aged between 18 and 24 years in Ghana.

The top 10 contestants will now embark on a thrilling journey, navigating through 12 weeks of themed competitions such as Reggae/Dancehall, Rhythm and Blues, Soul, Pop, Afro-pop/Hiplife, Highlife, Inspirational Gospel, Duet (Team-Up), Face-Offs, Acoustic Night, and Artiste Night.

Throughout these weeks, there will be eliminations leading up to the grand finale.

The Voice Factory Season 5 is powered by Citi TV, with support from Citi FM and is proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions and Eddy’s Pizza.