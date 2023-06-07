KMA Appeals For Green Ghana

Sam Pyne

THE KUMASI Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has appealed to residents of the boisterous city to actively take part in the upcoming ‘Green Ghana Day’ programme.

The assembly, headed by Sam Pyne, the Kumasi Mayor, stated that it was vital for the people to plant more trees to help keep the environment safe for all and sundry and future generations.

“As we observe this day, the KMA wishes to also encourage all residents to take part in the upcoming ‘Green Ghana Day’ by planting a tree and also contribute in their small way to keep the environment safer for all.”

The above statement was contained in a press release issued by the KMA to mark the 48th World Environmental Day, which was under the theme “Solutions to Plastic Pollution”.

“The celebration of this day provides us with the opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals and communities in preserving and enhancing our environment.

“As we mark this day, let us be mindful that the protection and health of the environment is a major issue which affects the well-being of people and economic development throughout the world,” it added.

The release, issued by the Public Relations (PR) Unit of the KMA, said the assembly has played key and crucial roles to help keep the environment clean and green.

For instance, it said the KMA has introduced several policies, including ‘Keep the City Clean and Green’, which saw the planting of different species of trees, adding that litter bins were also placed at vantage parts of the city to keep the city green and clean.

According to the statement, written on June 5, 2023, the KMA is currently promoting a Holistic Reinforcement for Sustainable Development (HORESD) project to tackle the menace of improper waste management in the city.

In this regard, the assembly, the press release said, “Calls for the support of all well-meaning residents in keeping the city clean by practicing the 3Rs of waste management, Reduce, Re-use, Recycle and also dispose of their waste at only approved designated sites within the metropolis.”