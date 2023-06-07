Church Of Christ Inducts New GARMINFEL Executives

The GARMINFEL Executives

The Church of Christ Ghana has inducted a seven-member executive board of the Greater Accra Ministers Fellowship (GARMINFEL) chapter to oversee the development of the congregation in the region.

The executives include Daniel Yeboah Manko, Chairman, Eric Degraft Otoo, Secretary Lawrence Lamptey Deputy Secretary Odiasempa Tuffour, Financial Secretary, Antwi Yeboah Dept. Financial Secretary, Baffour Asare Organizing Secretary, and Evans Amoyaw Lartey, Executive Member

The historic service, officiated by Evangelist Alexander Maxwell-Yawson of the Church of Christ also saw the farewell of some outgoing Executive Council Members, who served their terms.

At a brief induction ceremony last Sunday, Evang. Yawson who spoke under the theme, “Lord, Revive Us Again,” encouraged the newly inducted executive of the church to seek God’s help in any step they take in their bid to support the church’s development.

It is worth mentioning that you are highly regarded as an executive member of GARMINFEL. As the head of a Christian organization, you must consult God before embarking on any endeavour. Whenever God leads, He ensures everything you do succeed.

Evang. Yawson also called on the Greater Accra church congregants to extend an aiding hand to the executives when the need be.

Chairman of GARMINFEL, Daniel Yeboah Manko, in his acceptance speech indicated that to ensure the development of the church there is a need to address the practical aspects that enable the church to flourish.

He said, “Financial contributions play a vital role in supporting the growth and development of our activities. It is therefore crucial to give generously to our cause. This will allow us to accomplish the mandate you have given us.”

He emphasized that “Let us remember that the church is not just a place of worship, but a platform for transformation- meeting the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of our members. Through our actions, we can make a tangible difference in others’ lives.

Together, we can provide refuge for the lost, comfort for the grieving, and a sense of belonging for those who feel marginalized. We must embody God’s love, extending grace and mercy to all who seek it”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke