Sports Minister Beats Them All

Amb. Inusah Ziblim, (4th L) with other officials receiving the award on behalf of the Sports Minister

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has been awarded as the African Sports Minister of the Year. The accolade, bestowed upon him at the inaugural Africa Sports & Tourism Awards (ASTA) held in Abuja, Nigeria, celebrates his outstanding leadership and tireless efforts in advancing the sports sector across the continent.

The ceremony, themed “Sports as a Catalyst for Accelerated Tourism Development in Africa,” brought together luminaries from the sporting and tourism industries to honour individuals and initiatives driving transformative change in Africa.

Supported by Project Fly With Us Africa, the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, and the African Tourism Board, ASTA heralded a new era in recognising the synergies between sports and tourism on the African continent.

Mr. Ussif’s recognition as African Sports Minister of the Year is a testament to his visionary leadership and dedication to elevating Ghana’s sporting landscape. His instrumental role in successfully hosting and organising the 13th African Games in Ghana not only showcased the country’s sporting prowess but also positioned Accra as the esteemed Africa City of Sports (Accra City of Sports). Under his stewardship, Ghana has emerged as a beacon of sporting excellence, garnering international acclaim and fostering a culture of athletic achievement nationwide.

The award was received on behalf of Mr. Ussif by a delegation led by Ambassador Inusah Zimblim, head of Consular and Welfare (Ghana High Commission – Abuja), the Executive Assistant to the Minister, Jamaludeen A. Abdullah, Dinah Boateng, the Director of Protocol of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Commodore Bassing, Security Advisor at the High Commission in Abuja.

With this prestigious accolade, Mr. Ussif reaffirms his commitment to driving inclusive growth and development through sports, harnessing its power to unite communities, inspire youth, and propel Ghana onto the global stage.

In his acceptance speech, Jamaludeen expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon the minister, stating, “This award is a testament to the collective efforts of all those who have contributed to Ghana’s sporting success. It is a recognition of Ghana’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of sports. On behalf of my boss, I will say we are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award and remain steadfast in our dedication to advancing the sports agenda in Ghana and beyond.”

As Ghana celebrates this historic achievement, the nation looks forward to a future brimming with sporting triumphs and boundless opportunities for growth under the exemplary leadership of Mustapha Ussif, the African Sports Minister of the Year.

Other awardees include Senator John Owan-Enoh, Minister of Sports Development of Nigeria, Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nigeria Football Federation President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusa, Founder of Heartland F.C, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and the Minister of Tourism of Nigeria, Lola Ade-John, among others.

