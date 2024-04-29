Joe Lartey Dies At 96

Joe Lartey

Legendary Ghanaian sports journalist Joachim Awuley Lartey, widely known as Joe Lartey, has passed on to eternity, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) confirmed on Saturday.

SWAG announced in a statement, “The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) announces the death of Mr. Joachim Awuley Lartey aka Joe Lartey on April 26, 2024.”

“Lartey, who served as the first President of SWAG, passed away at the age of 96. Further details regarding his demise and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”

Born on June 6, 1927, in Accra, Joe Lartey attended Accra Academy. He gained renown as an iconic broadcaster, earning the moniker “Over to You.”

Lartey’s illustrious career in journalism commenced in 1961 at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) as a football commentator.

He later joined Radio Nigeria and remained there until 1990 before returning to GBC, where he hosted programmes such as Sports Digest on GTV.

In June 2022, Lartey received the esteemed “A Life in Sport” honour from the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) at the AIPS Sport Media Awards ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

During the ceremony, wheeled onto the stage by SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, Lartey’s presence elicited admiration from the audience, who greeted him with an overwhelming standing ovation.

Expressing gratitude, Lartey remarked, “Thank you very much for bringing me all the way from Ghana to receive this wonderful honour. I came into contact with this organisation (AIPS) in early 1971 thereabout, and the people who made it possible, both of them have passed on.”

The deceased’s influence on Ghanaian football commentators is profound, with many acknowledging his impact on their careers. His legacy in sports journalism will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.