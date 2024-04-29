King Paluta, Others For ACMS Awards Launch

King Paluta

The much-anticipated grand launch of the annual African Caribbean Stars and Music Awards (ACMS) USA is scheduled to take place at West Indian Social Club of Hartford Inc. on May 25.

The awards scheme, which is run by Big Apple Sounds & Promotion, was established to honour and recognise notable individuals who have made a significant contribution to the consistent expansion of the creative sector on the international scene.

The primary goal of the African Caribbean Stars and Music Awards scheme, which was established three years ago, is to honour and commemorate influential creative arts stakeholders from the continent.

Additionally, the event will highlight the impact makers in Africa and the Caribbean and promote African Caribbean music, arts, and culture to a worldwide audience.

It will offer networking opportunities for companies and individuals to present themselves on international stages.

BEATWAVES gathered that the nominees’ list and other events planned for the awards ceremony would be revealed during the launch.

Along with some of the artistes scheduled to perform at the main event, the brand-new, thrilling prize packages for this year’s winners will also be unveiled during the premiere.

Celebrated musicians, journalists, and members of the music and copyright sectors are expected to attend the launch.

A few selected Ghanaian and international artistes will perform live during the event.

Among the performers scheduled to appear at the event launch include Jupiter, Sizzla Kalonji, Morgan Heritage and the Heritage family, King Paluta, and Fameye.

The ACMS Awards USA, as always, offers a platform to energise artistes, managers, producers, sound engineers, and other global industry players to step up the quality of what they churn out, so they can earn a place on international platforms.

BY George Clifford Owusu