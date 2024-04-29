Samira Shakes Hands With The Pope

Hajia Samira Bawumia in a handshake with the Pontiff

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia had an opportunity of shaking hands with the Pontiff during last week’s visit to the Vatican.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s historic visit to the Vatican during which he held discussions with the Pontiff on varied global issues made positive headlines in the Ghanaian media and the Vatican press.

In a brief note on the visit, she stated, “Earlier this week, I had the privilege of accompanying Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on his official working visit to the Vatican, where he held discussions with His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.”

During such international engagements, the Second Lady is able to display the beautiful Ghanaian fashion designs, something local designers recently referred to with maximum relish.

Social media comments following the visit have highlighted the accompanying interfaith harmony.