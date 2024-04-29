Adaeze May To Premiere Tahor Shachcah Worhip Medley

Adaeze May

Adaeze May, a female gospel minister, is set to premiere a live recorded worship experience of her recent concert dubbed ‘Tahor Shachcah Worship Experience’ held at the ICGC Miracle Temple, Tema.

The worship experience, which provided means for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator, attracted gospel music lovers.

The programme was graced by ministers such as Rev. Edwin Dadson, Pastor Ella, Mrs. Belinda Nortey, Minister Sarah Bortey, Minister Doreen Okyere, Michael Akuffo, Anointed Michael among others.

The ‘Tahor Shachcah’ Worship Medley is set to be premiered on May 1, 2024, which doubles as the minstrels’ birthday.

The Live Recording Worship Medley gave credence to the importance of “praise and worship” in the life of a Christian, and also celebrated Adaeze’s five years in the gospel music industry.

The worship experience entails a live recording of songs performed by Adaeze May and other songwriters.

The live recording ‘Tahor Shachcah’ featured performances of all the artistes which include the headline act, Adaeze May who thrilled patrons with great worship and praise filled with miracles and testimonies of God goodness.

With a number of songs to her credit such as ‘His Goodness’, ‘You Never Change’, ‘He’s Jesus’ etc, Adaeze May has promised to work tirelessly to promote the gospel of Christ through her songs as well as win souls for Christ.

She has been performing in churches and other programmes and has made a lot of impact in the lives of the youth.

Adaeze May is a worshiper who is inspired to touch lives through music, bring hope to the broken hearted and reach out to lost souls. She has a great passion in bringing hope to the less privileged in the society.

The gospel artiste has performed in a number of cities in the USA including Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York.

She has also performed alongside gospel acts such as Tagoe Sisters, Cee of Mentor fame, Anointed Michael, and Pen and Jeff etc.