Mona Gucci

Ghanaian media personality Monalisa Abigail Semeha, known in the entertainment industry as Mona Gucci, has declared that she has developed a tough skin to handle trolls on social media.

Renowned for her controversies in the media space, Mona Gucci revealed that over the years, she has become accustomed to negative comments on social media that are directed against her and her brands by individuals who have limited knowledge of her life journey.

During an appearance on TV3‘s Afternoon Show, Mona expressed that she often retaliates against trolls and responds to certain comments made on social media.

“I began my social media engagement at a young age, so I am accustomed to it. Sometimes, I don’t let it bother me. Sometimes, I come across certain comments on social media that stir up emotions because I am human, but it is part of the job I do,” she explained.

“People often criticise me on social media, and sometimes I overlook it. However, if I am online and notice you writing negative comments about me, I will respond accordingly. You cannot bully me on social media and get away with it. But if I don’t see it, then it’s your lucky day,” she added.

Mona Gucci, the host of ‘Bribi Gyegye Wo’ on Onua TV, has been embroiled in alleged scandalous incidents over the years that have sparked trends on social media, subjecting her to trolling. One notable incident includes her clash with fellow controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, which led to her resignation from Kantanka Television.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke