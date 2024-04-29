Wizkid Trolls Davido & Don Jazzy on Social Media

Wizkid and Davido

In a surprising turn of events, Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has taken to social media to engage with fans while trolling fellow artists Davido and Don Jazzy.

Early on Monday, April 29, Wizkid sparked a frenzy among fans when he posted a viral crying video of Davido, which had recently surfaced online. The move came in response to a tweet from a fan, prompting Wizkid to humorously reply, “Every day I get things to say but my mouth no good.”

In a playful exchange with another fan who urged him to release new music, Wizkid took a cheeky approach, using Davido’s viral crying video as a response and quipping, “Beg me like this,” alongside the video clip.

But the drama didn’t stop there. When asked by a fan to respond to Ladipo, a signee of Don Jazzy’s Marvin Records, Wizkid fired shots at Don Jazzy, referring to him as an “influencer.” The fan inquired, “Wizkid, Ladipo still talk nonsense yesterday o, abeg enter that one too.” Wizkid’s reply was quick and cutting: “Lol never chatting to anyone signed to an influencer. Next.”

Wizkid’s use of the term “influencer” to refer to Don Jazzy and his Marvin Records has stirred up further reactions on social media, with fans and industry observers speculating about the underlying meaning behind the remark.

As the buzz continues to swirl, fans eagerly await Wizkid’s next move, wondering if these social media antics are a prelude to new music or merely a playful exchange among industry peers.