King Promise Performs In New Jersey

King Promise

The organisers of the New Jersey’s largest celebration of African culture dubbed ‘Afro Beat Festival’ have announced that some selected performing Ghanaian artistes including King Promise and DJ Juls have been invited to perform at the event.

The event would take place tomorrow, July 15, 2023, at the Military Park, Newark, New Jersey, United States of America (USA).

Other artistes billed for the event include, Teni (Nigeria), Tekno (Nigeria), Bad Boy Timz (Nigeria), and Mohammad Awdua (Ghana).

Attendees would enjoy a day filled with performances by world-renowned Afrobeat artistes, captivating visual art installations, engaging activities, tasty traditional African dishes from local vendors, and a bustling market with black owned businesses.

King Promise, who has won several awards across the country and is known for his soulful melodies and infectious beats, would thrill audiences with exciting live performances.

DJ Juls, considered one of the pioneer producers of African music in the diaspora, would keep the energy high throughout the day with his Afrobeat mixes while local artistes will also take to the stage, including Zawadi African Dance and the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble.

Linda Baraka, First Lady of Newark said, “Afro Beat Festival has become a beloved and iconic event in our city and state, embodying the vibrant culture and showcasing the immense talent within our community.”

“Beyond celebrating rich heritage, this festival promotes unity and nurtures a deep appreciation for the arts. I invite residents and visitors to join us in the Military Park for a family day filled with music, captivating art, and engaging activities,” she added.

Festival-goers can support black-owned businesses such as Ane Clothier and Kwabs Couture through pop-up stores showcasing unique products and services.

A variety of vendors would be offering tasty food and drinks, including refreshing ice creams from the Salaam Ice Cream Parlor as well as plates that perfectly capture the flavours of Africa.

The Afro Beat Festival foster cultural understanding and unity, and bring the spirit of African culture to the heart of the diaspora communities.

GNA