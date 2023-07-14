Accra-Kumasi Highway Gets 4 Bypasses

Construction of four major bypasses on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has commenced with the clearing of the road alignment.

The construction works are being undertaken by eight local contractors chosen by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to build four significant bypasses.

The project’s use of local contractors is anticipated to generate employment opportunities and advance the local economy.

Some of the chosen contractors for the Accra-Kumasi Highway projects include Justmoh Construction, First Sky, Hardwick, and Nag Fairmount. As well as Memphis Metropolitan, Resources Access, Joshob Construction, and the Kofi Job Company.

The four bypasses that will be constructed are the Osino bypass (11.6 km), the Anyinam bypass (6.1 km), the Enyiresi bypass (10. 7 km), and the Konongo bypass (13.5 km).

The bypasses jointly aim to reduce traffic congestion, and accidents, and ease the seamless movement of people and goods between the nearby cities of Accra and Kumasi by dualising the roadways.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Ing Dr. Abass M. Awolu, over the weekend, led a team of engineers from the ministry and the Ghana Highway Authority to inspect the progress of work.

The country’s transportation industry is anticipated to be significantly impacted by the building of these bypasses.

To this end, the Government of Ghana has signed eight separate contracts, to the tune of GH¢2 billion, for the programme.

BY Daniel Bampoe