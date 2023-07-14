Stonebwoy Receives Boomplay Golden Club Plaque

Stonebwoy

Afrobeats, dancehall and reggae superstar, Stonebwoy, has received his golden club plaque from Africa’s premier music streaming and download platform, Boomplay.

This follows the streamer’s announcement last week that Stonebwoy has surpassed 100m streams on the platform, which earned him a seat at the star-studded Golden Club including the likes of Burna Boy, Sarkodie, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Rayvanny, Rema, Camidoh, among others.

Stonebwoy’s 100m streams milestone was buoyed by the performance of his new album, ‘5th Dimension’ on Boomplay – the album, released on April 28, 2023, has garnered 23.5m total streams with its singles trending for months in-app and lead single, ‘Into the Future’, peaking at No.1 on the Boomplay Ghana Charts.

Receiving the plaque from Oliver Ameyewodo, Artiste Relations Manager at Boomplay Ghana, Stonebwoy expressed his gratitude to his Bhimnation fans and applauded the efforts of Boomplay in prioritising the promotion of Ghanaian and African artistes as well as making great contributions to the African music ecosystem.

“I am extremely grateful to my fans for playing a huge part in my story and also to Boomplay for being an enabler of this music space so that artistes can realise their dreams,” Stonebwoy intimated.

Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie, the General Manager of Boomplay Ghana said, “On the occasion where we celebrate Stonebwoy’s Golden Club feat, I must say we are proud of his accomplishments.

“Stonebwoy is part of our success story here in Ghana. He was the first major Ghanaian artiste to embrace Boomplay and distributed his entire catalogue to our platform.”

Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, the artiste who fuses Afro-pop, dancehall and reggae, has remained one of Ghana’s leading names in music since 2012.

He is a three times Most Streamed Ghanaian Artiste on Boomplay (2018, 2019 and 2020), and in 2021 made history by topping the Boomplay Awards with seven awards.

His new album, ‘5th Dimension’ was released a few months ago to rave reviews.