Takoradi PTC Road Rehabilitated

The rehabilitated road

Motorists who ply the Takoradi-Kwesimintsim road in the Western Region can now heave a sigh of relief as the unmotorable road, particularly around the PTC Interchange, has now been rehabilitated.

The road around the PTC Interchange was in a deplorable state following the recent rains, thereby affected the smooth flow of vehicular traffic to and from those areas.

The road therefore developed large and deep potholes following the downpour, thereby causing traffic congestion on the stretch.

The situation prompted the Western Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to embark on a day’s inspection of the road.

The union decided to inspect the road following the outcry of drivers and passengers about the bad state of the road and its adverse effect on vehicles.

Led by the Regional Chairman, Joseph Simmons Cudjoe, the union later appealed for the rehabilitation of the PTC Interchange road and other deplorable roads within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

When DAILY GUIDE visited the site yesterday, it was revealed that the bad road from the Interchange area towards Kwesimintsim had been fixed and made motorable.

Most drivers in the metropolis have therefore praised the authorities for heeding to their call and fixing the road.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has assured the people in the region that the halted PTC Interchange project would be completed before the end of 2024.

The construction of the PTC Interchange, the first of its kind in the Western Region, has been halted as part of the alleged conditionalities of the country’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, the Regional Minster, in a radio interview, assured that the project, which was to be completed by the end of July this year, would rather be completed by the end of next year.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi