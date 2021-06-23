Kingsley Agyemang Woos Spain In Ghana-Spain Scholarship Partnership

Kingsley Agyemang (left)

The Registrar of Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, Mr. Kingsley Agyemang has made a strong case for Ghana to be considered the prime beneficiary of Spain’s educational investments in Africa at the Spain-Africa Academic Corporation seminar held in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, 22nd June, 2021.

According to him, Spain is eager to make inroads in Africa by way of education partnership, adding that “I urged them to fervently look at Ghana as the gateway to sub-Saharan Africa, since Ghana through the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat had had these bilateral ties with other countries since 1960.”

In a Facebook post, Mr. Kingsley Agyeman acknowledged funding challenges involved in tertiary education and cataloged measures put in place by the Akufo-Addo government to address those challenges holistically.

“The basic for all developmental agenda is to build capital in knowledge acquisition and thankfully, President Akufo-Addo sees it that way. This is the reason for the introduction of free SHS for all Ghanaian students in his first term of office, an initiative considered the most ambitious social program in the history of Ghana” he has said.

In his quest to convince Spain to scale up education investment in Africa, particularly Ghana, Mr. Kingsley Agyemang stated that “scholarships make it possible for African bright young minds to stay in school. The funds help cover tuition, books, school supplies, uniforms, and other school-related costs.

By providing a scholarship to an African student, we offer a promise to the student that what they do in school has meaning, and they will have the reinforcement they need. Scholarships allow for future educational planning, and continuous support. When a student receives a scholarship to attend school, he or she is less likely to drop out of school. When a student is offered consistent support, he or she has the confidence to thrive intellectually”.

“On the side-lines of the seminar, I had a word with Alfonso Gentil Alvarez-Ossorio, Director of Agencia Nacional Erasmus, who assured my team of their willingness to partner Ghana” he added.

Credit: Charsaytvonline.com